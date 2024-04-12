Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Increases By 716.6%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, an increase of 716.6% from the March 15th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cazoo Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 84,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,353. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,677 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,356,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cazoo Group by 10,761.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cazoo Group by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,729,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.