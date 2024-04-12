Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Expands By 1,700.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

CEA Industries stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. CEA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.