Short Interest in CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Declines By 99.1%

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CleanTech Alpha Price Performance

CleanTech Alpha stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. CleanTech Alpha has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About CleanTech Alpha

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

