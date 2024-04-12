Short Interest in CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Declines By 99.1%

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CleanTech Alpha Price Performance
CleanTech Alpha stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. CleanTech Alpha has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About CleanTech Alpha
