Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Expands By 743.8%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 743.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Stock Down 14.3 %

DNAX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 24,262,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,218. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

