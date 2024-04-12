Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Increases By 482.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a growth of 482.0% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6,363.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 440,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,422. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $25.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.