Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Grows By 272.0%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Gratomic stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

