Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Grows By 272.0%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Gratomic stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Gratomic
