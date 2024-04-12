Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Increases By 823.1%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 823.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

IPXXW stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.