Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Increases By 823.1%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 823.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
IPXXW stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
