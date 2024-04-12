Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 56.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 12,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $24.07.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.