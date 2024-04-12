Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Expands By 56.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BSMR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 12,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $24.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
