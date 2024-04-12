Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Increases By 208,700.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, an increase of 208,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ PSCF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
