Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Increases By 208,700.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, an increase of 208,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

