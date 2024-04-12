Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Rises By 761.7%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 761.7% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS JSDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 83,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,402. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 52.51% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

