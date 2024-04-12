Short Interest in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Expands By 633.3%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.92. 44,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,391. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

