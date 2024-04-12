Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Expands By 866.7%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kion Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

