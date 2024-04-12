Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Drops By 24.3%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 1.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

