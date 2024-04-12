Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Increases By 86.4%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 1,180.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,400.00%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

