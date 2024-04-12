Short Interest in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Declines By 24.1%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Onfolio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onfolio Stock Performance

ONFO stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Onfolio has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

