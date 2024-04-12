Short Interest in Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Grows By 84.2%

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRST. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Presto Automation by 61,807.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,907 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Presto Automation in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.62 price objective for the company.

Presto Automation Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:PRST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Presto Automation has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

