Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Declines By 86.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.58 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Get Proximus alerts:

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.