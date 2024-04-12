Short Interest in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Decreases By 24.9%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $84,324.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at $340,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

