Short Interest in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Grows By 83.3%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sezzle Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $69.63. 14,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $54,522.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $54,522.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,319 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,100.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,767.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

