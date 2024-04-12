Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expands By 380.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK Price Performance

TDK stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. TDK has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

