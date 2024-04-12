Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Drops By 90.1%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. TSS has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

