Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Decreases By 31.9%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 1,043,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 374.2 days.
UniCredit Price Performance
Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $38.85.
About UniCredit
