Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.34. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

