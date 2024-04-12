Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Research Coverage Started at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $9.92.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.