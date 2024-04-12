Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 912,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 541,685 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 78,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,947,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
