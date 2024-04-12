Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.97.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $629.49. 711,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.69. The company has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

