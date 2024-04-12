Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,336. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 794.87 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

