Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.26. 964,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829,010. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

