Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,275,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

