Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,859. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

