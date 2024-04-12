Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,448. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

