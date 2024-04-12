Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,208. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

