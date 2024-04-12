SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.10

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.10 and last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 82343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,340 shares of company stock worth $455,780. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SiTime by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

