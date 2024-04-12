Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 24,934 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of CarGurus worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,894. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. 173,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,369. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

