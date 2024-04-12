Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 75,196 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,196 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.85% of BrightView worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BrightView by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 243,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BV. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on BV

About BrightView

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.