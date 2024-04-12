Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of EnerSys worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,136. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

