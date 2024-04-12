Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.94 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LGND traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

