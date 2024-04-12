Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 152.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 414.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 104,576 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in O-I Glass by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 65,835 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. 405,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

