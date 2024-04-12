Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Banc of California worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 312,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

