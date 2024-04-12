Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $3,443,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Veritex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 74,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

