Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Select Medical comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Select Medical worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock remained flat at $28.23 during trading hours on Friday. 82,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEM

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.