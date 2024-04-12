Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,039 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 234,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,707. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

