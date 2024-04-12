Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 207 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of WEX worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.23.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WEX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.66. 99,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,937. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

