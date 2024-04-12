Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,086 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.04. 52,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.45. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Reliance



Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

