Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,642 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Triumph Group worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Triumph Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE TGI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,058. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

