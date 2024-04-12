Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 33,593 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,167. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.