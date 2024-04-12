Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 394 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of GATX worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $632,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 299.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GATX stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $135.65.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

