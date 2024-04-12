Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 7,872 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.55. 325,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

