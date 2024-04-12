Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 795 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises about 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $146.32.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

