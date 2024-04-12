Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of ACRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 179,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

